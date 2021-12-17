Knowles (KN) to Enhance TWS Earphones With Ole Wolff Tie-Up

Knowles Corporation KN has joined forces with Ole Wolff to provide a compact hybrid driver for its True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones. It will incorporate its high-performance, balanced armature RAN model tweeter with Ole Wolff’s 8mm dynamic woofer. The amalgamation of these two avant-garde systems will enhance TWS earphones with premium sound and active noise cancellation (ANC).



Ole Wolff is a Denmark-based company that specializes in acoustic design and magnetics. It manufactures speakers, microphones and buzzers. With more than three decades of industry exposure, the company is globally recognized for its superior transducers, which are supplied to several first-tier companies within the consumer electronics industry.



Both entities are working proactively to develop a compact market-leading hybrid audio solution for TWS earphones. Knowles’ TWS earbuds are furnished with voice vibration sensors and multi-microphone arrays that boost TWS features and minimize high costs related to ground-up development.



With robust audio processing technologies, the scalable TWS development platform can be leveraged to empower emerging audio use cases in the future. The Knowles RAN tweeter boasts an enhanced hearing personalization, thanks to its high-sensitivity capability. With an output of up to 40 kHz, it complies with JAS Hi-Res Audio certification and offers exceptional treble performance.



Meanwhile, Ole Wolff woofer improves customer experience and gives product designers ample scope to include additional features while delivering rich bass with a trailblazing ANC performance. The compact woofer has been specifically designed to provide greater comfort to customers.



Both the companies believe that a correctly designed dynamic driver can enhance TWS earbuds on the back of low sound distortion, appropriate loudness and anti-occlusion designs. Together with the bass performance of Ole Wolff, the combination is likely to provide more flexibility to original equipment manufacturers while addressing the accretive demands for HD quality audio across a wider audience.



Last month, Knowles augmented its portfolio by introducing a new two-way balanced armature receiver in hearing aids to boost the audio capabilities of hearing-impaired persons. The product was developed in collaboration with Lucid Hearing, a pioneering company delivering hearing aid solutions. The product is a culmination of continuous R&D efforts and converges the best of hearing health solutions with music-listening capabilities to feel the pulse of music better.



Knowles is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin. It continues to benefit from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. The Itasca, IL-based provider of advanced microphones aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands.



