Knowles (KN) Price Target Increased by 17.78% to 27.03

The average one-year price target for Knowles (NYSE:KN) has been revised to $27.03 / share. This is an increase of 17.78% from the prior estimate of $22.95 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.02% from the latest reported closing price of $23.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knowles. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KN is 0.16%, an increase of 12.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.50% to 119,867K shares. The put/call ratio of KN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,200K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,416K shares , representing a decrease of 4.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KN by 10.34% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 4,644K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,658K shares , representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KN by 7.29% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,624K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,648K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 82.39% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,125K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,239K shares , representing an increase of 21.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KN by 35.62% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,540K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,248K shares , representing an increase of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KN by 33.40% over the last quarter.

