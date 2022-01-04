Knowles (KN), Fluent.ai to Offer Voice-Controlled TWS Earbuds

Knowles Corporation KN recently announced that it has partnered with speech recognition software provider Fluent.ai to unveil and demonstrate next-gen voice-controlled True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds. The offering will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 event.



CES is the world’s most influential event wherein tech companies and innovators from across the globe demonstrate the feasibility of breakthrough technologies. The technologies spread across a plethora of industry verticals such as automotive, 5G, health and wellness, robotics, and esports, to name a few.



Both the entities will deliver a fully offline and app-free AI-powered voice control for TWS earbuds, and other hearable products. The earbuds boast avant-garde noise cancellation capabilities and trigger crucial TWS actions like accepting or declining calls. This will facilitate flexible voice control in TWS devices, in turn delivering an exceptional user experience.



With an industry experience of seven years, Fluent.ai is recognized as a leader in highly accurate, embedded, noise robust and multilingual speech recognition software solutions for consumer device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its solutions — with a small footprint, less power and low latency packages — make it compatible with the smallest devices as well.



The Canada-based entity’s patented speech-to-intent technology runs fully offline and can support any accent or language, thereby aiding OEMs with an intuitive voice user interface for several devices and applications. The technology does not require a cloud connection and can operate even in noisy environments.



Thanks to the offline operation, Fluent.ai’s small-footprint AI software solution that runs on Knowles’ AISonicAudio Edge Processor IA8201 can be incorporated into TWS earbuds without any smartphone app. This joint solution will boost the earbuds with accurate voice command recognition and empower OEMs to develop a no lag and seamless voice control solution in TWS products for an enhanced hearing experience.



In December 2021, Knowles joined forces with Ole Wolff, a Denmark-based company, to provide a compact hybrid driver for its TWS earphones. It incorporated its high-performance, balanced armature RAN model tweeter with Ole Wolff’s 8mm dynamic woofer. The amalgamation of these two avant-garde systems will enhance TWS earphones with premium sound and active noise cancellation.



Knowles also augmented its portfolio by introducing a new two-way balanced armature receiver in hearing aids to boost the audio capabilities of hearing-impaired persons. The product was developed in collaboration with Lucid Hearing, a pioneering company delivering hearing aid solutions. The product is a culmination of continuous R&D efforts and converges the best of hearing health solutions with music-listening capabilities to feel the pulse of music better.



Knowles is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand gross margin. It continues to benefit from strong MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) microphone demand. The Itasca, IL-based provider of advanced microphones aims to capitalize on acoustics to help users engage with technology through spoken commands.



