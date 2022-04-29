Knowles (KN) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q1

Knowles Corporation KN reported healthy first-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



The company is focused on delivering high-value, differentiated solutions to a diverse set of growing end markets to expand its gross margin.

Net Income

On a GAAP basis, net income in the quarter was $18.1 million or 19 cents per share compared with $12.5 million or 13 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP net income was $33.6 million or 35 cents per share compared with $27.8 million or 29 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents.

Revenues

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, quarterly revenues inched up 0.2% year over year to $201.4 million. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate of $200 million.



Audio revenues fell 10.7% year over year to $145.7 million due to weak computing and mobile market demand and supply chain headwinds. The segment’s gross profit was $58.4 million compared with $64.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Precision Devices revenues jumped 47% to $55.7 million, driven by strong organic growth in defense, industrial and medtech markets. Gross profit was $25.3 million compared with $13.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Other Details

Cost of goods sold decreased to $118.1 million from $123 million year over year. Gross profit improved to $83.3 million from $78 million for a margin of 41.4% and 38.8%, respectively. Total operating expenses were $62 million compared with $59.7 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating income came in at $21.3 million compared with $18.3 million a year ago. The company has announced a $150 million increase in its share repurchase program.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the first quarter, Knowles generated $0.8 million of cash from operating activities. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had $50.7 million in cash and cash equivalents with $70 million of long-term debt.

Q2 Outlook

Knowles has guided for the second quarter. The company anticipates weak Chinese market demand and supply chain challenges to continue through the first half of 2022. It expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $195-$205 million. Non-GAAP gross profit margin is estimated within 41-42%. Non-GAAP earnings are projected in the band of 30-34 cents per share.

