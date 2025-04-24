KNOWLES Earnings Results: $KN Reports Quarterly Earnings

KNOWLES ($KN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $132,199,999, missing estimates of $132,818,500 by $-618,501.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $KN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

KNOWLES Insider Trading Activity

KNOWLES insiders have traded $KN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY NIEW (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 162,122 shares for an estimated $3,079,375 .

. ROBERT J PERNA (SVP, General Counsel & Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,089 shares for an estimated $540,517 .

. JOHN S. ANDERSON (Senior Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,536 shares for an estimated $205,452 .

. AIR A. JR. BASTARRICA (Vice President, Controller) sold 3,762 shares for an estimated $73,208

DANIEL J. GIESECKE (Senior Vice President & COO) sold 323 shares for an estimated $6,262

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KNOWLES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of KNOWLES stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KNOWLES Government Contracts

We have seen $8,963 of award payments to $KN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.