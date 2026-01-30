Knowles Corp. President and CEO Sells $1.2 Million Worth of Shares After 24% Gain

Key Points

Jeffrey Niew sold 50,000 directly held shares for $1,237,500 on Jan. 15, 2026, at a weighted average price of $24.75 per share.

The transaction represented 5.62% of his direct holdings, reducing direct ownership to 839,370 shares post-sale.

Knowles posted a strong Q3 report in October and will release Q4 results on Feb. 5.

On Jan. 15, 2026, President & CEO Jeffrey Niew executed the direct sale of 50,000 shares of Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) in multiple open-market transactions, totaling an estimated $1,237,500, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 50,000 Transaction value ~$1.2 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 839,370 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$20.9 million

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Niew's prior trading activity?

This 50,000-share disposition represented 5.62% of direct holdings, which is more than double the recent median sell size of 2.73% for this insider and marks the largest single open-market sale in the "recent" period since December 2024.

This 50,000-share disposition represented 5.62% of direct holdings, which is more than double the recent median sell size of 2.73% for this insider and marks the largest single open-market sale in the "recent" period since December 2024.

No; the transaction impacted only direct ownership and did not involve any trust, LLC, or derivative instruments.

No; the transaction impacted only direct ownership and did not involve any trust, LLC, or derivative instruments.

The shares were sold at a weighted average of $24.75 on Jan. 15, 2026, when the stock closed at $24.93, after a one-year total return of 24.5% as of that date, suggesting the disposition occurred amid positive recent price momentum.

The shares were sold at a weighted average of $24.75 on Jan. 15, 2026, when the stock closed at $24.93, after a one-year total return of 24.5% as of that date, suggesting the disposition occurred amid positive recent price momentum.

Given the ongoing reduction in Niew's direct holdings over the past year, the elevated trade size reflects a shrinking available share base, indicating capacity limitations rather than a discretionary increase in disposition rate.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 1/15/26) $24.75 Market capitalization $2.11 billion Revenue (TTM) $573.5 million 1-year price change 24.46%

Company snapshot

Offers micro-acoustic microphones, balanced armature speakers, audio processors, high-performance capacitors, and RF products serving consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets.

Generates revenue through the design, manufacture, and sale of audio and precision device solutions, with direct sales to OEMs, contract manufacturers, and distributors.

Primary customers include global original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in mobile, hearing health, IoT, computing, and communications sectors.

Knowles Corporation is a leading provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, operating at scale with approximately 5,500 employees worldwide. The company leverages its technology portfolio to serve diverse end markets, with a business model focused on innovation and direct engagement with OEMs and contract manufacturers. Its competitive strength lies in a broad product offering and established presence across high-growth technology sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

Niew’s 50,000 share transaction was executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which allows company insiders to buy and sell shares on a predetermined basis to avoid the appearance of insider trading. While watching what moves company insiders are making can provide helpful information, investors should use caution when making assumptions about a person’s conviction in their company’s stock.

That said, Knowles stock rose 24% over the last year as of the day of the trade, with many of the gains coming in the second half of the year. It released its third-quarter results on Oct. 23, reporting a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue, at $153 million, which was at the high end of its guidance range. Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 22% year over year to $0.33, also at the high end of the guidance range. And the company demonstrated strong cash-flow management by reducing outstanding bank borrowings by $15 million and repurchasing $20 million worth of shares.

In November, Ariel Investments highlighted the specialty electronic components manufacturer in its Ariel Mid Cap Value Strategy investor letter. “Longer-term, we believe KN remains well positioned to benefit from its focus on niche, market-leading positions in hearing health and precision devices," the investment management company said. Knowles will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 5 after market close.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.