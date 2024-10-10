Knowles Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for KN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.02, changing hands as low as $16.93 per share. Knowles Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.78 per share, with $19.7299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.08.

