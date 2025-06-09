Knowles Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for KN

In trading on Monday, shares of Knowles Corp (Symbol: KN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.58, changing hands as high as $17.67 per share. Knowles Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KN's low point in its 52 week range is $12.19 per share, with $20.855 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.53.

