KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) shareholders are up 3.4% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) share price is down 31% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 12%. Because KnowBe4 hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's down 33% in about a quarter.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last year, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

Given that KnowBe4 didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, KnowBe4 increased its revenue by 41%. We think that is pretty nice growth. Meanwhile, the share price is down 31% over twelve months, which is disappointing given the progress made. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:KNBE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

KnowBe4 is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. You can see what analysts are predicting for KnowBe4 in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

KnowBe4 shareholders are down 31% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 12%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 33% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand KnowBe4 better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that KnowBe4 is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.