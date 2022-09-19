Markets
KNBE

KnowBe4 Confirms Receipt Of $24/share Acquisition Offer From Vista Equity Partners

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - KnowBe4, Inc. (KNBE), a security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, confirmed on Monday the receipt of a non-binding proposal from Vista Equity Partners to acquire all outstanding shares of the Company for $24 per share in cash. The proposal represents a 39% premium to KnowBe4's closing price on September 16, 2022.

The Board formed a special committee of the Board, comprised solely of independent directors, to engage with Vista and take other actions that it deems appropriate, with the assistance of independent financial and legal advisors.

The Special Committee will carefully review the Vista proposal and other potential value creation opportunities to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of KnowBe4 and its stockholders.

The proposal was required to be disclosed by Vista under Regulation 13D by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNBE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular