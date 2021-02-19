Know Why Home Depot (HD) is Poised for an Earnings Beat in Q4

The Home Depot, Inc. HD is likely to register year-over-year top and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Feb 23, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.60 per share suggests growth of 14% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. Also, the consensus estimate has moved up 2.8% in the past 30 days. Moreover, the consensus mark for quarterly revenues is pegged at $30.45 billion, indicating an increase of 18.1% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Notably, the leading home improvement retailer delivered an earnings surprise of 2.2% in the last four quarters, on average.

Key Factors to Note

Home Depot has witnessed continued strong demand for home-improvement projects as customers spent more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic. The company has been gaining from the high-demand environment, driven by investments in its business. This coupled with broad-based strength across stores and geographies has been boosting comparable sales (comps) performance.



Additionally, Home Depot has been benefiting from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories. Notably, DIY sales outpaced Pro sales growth in the fiscal third quarter, owing to a rise in home-improvement projects.



Moreover, the company has been witnessing significant benefits from the execution of its “One Home Depot” investment plan. Amid the pandemic, customers have been blending the physical and digital elements of the shopping experience more than ever before making the company’s interconnected One Home Depot strategy the most relevant. Its interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic in the past six months.



Additionally, it has been benefiting from enhanced delivery and fulfillment options to provide a robust interconnected experience. Gains from these efforts are likely to have aided the company’s sales and earnings performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Zacks Model

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Home Depot this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Home Depot has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +2.29%.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some other companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Macy’s, Inc. M currently has an Earnings ESP of +48.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.



L Brands, Inc. LB presently has an Earnings ESP of +6.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.