Know Who To Trust: These Analysts Boast a 100% Success Rate on UEC, COP and BYND Stocks

Three analysts boast a 100% success rate on their recommendations on three stocks: Canadian uranium mining and exploration company Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC), global oil and gas company ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND).

Interestingly, the analysts have vast experience in stock research and have generated impressive returns on their calls. If an investor had followed these analysts’ views, he or she would have earned similar average returns on their investments to date.

Let us look at each of the three companies and the analysts’ views on the stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE:UEC)

Vancouver-based Uranium Energy engages in the pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium projects.

Analyst Katie Lachapelle of Canaccord Genuity has given 8 ratings on Uranium Energy stock to date, with a 100% success rate. Since October 2020, Lachapelle has given consistent Buy ratings on UEC stock except for one. Through her calls, the analyst has generated a massive 73.67% average return per rating.

The chart below displays the five-star analysts’ Buy recommendations for the uranium mining company. UEC stock has lost 30.5% in the past six months, vis-à-vis gaining 11.2% over the past year.

Is Uranium Energy a Good Stock to Buy?

With three unanimous Buys, Uranium Energy commands a Strong Buy consensus rating. On TipRanks, the average Uranium Energy price forecast of $6.58 implies 66.2% upside potential.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Texas-based ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. With the surge in oil and gas prices and demand in 2022, COP stock has gained 66.2% year to date.

Notably, analyst Scott Hanold of RBC Capital has given a whopping 78 ratings on COP stock so far. His latest 28 ratings have given a 100% success rate on each of them. The five-star analyst has earned an impressive 59.44% average return per call on COP stock.

A look at the chart below shows that besides the two Hold calls on COP between September 2018 and January 2020, Hanold has given all Buy ratings on the stock.

Is COP Stock a Buy or Sell?

On TipRanks, COP stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. This is based on 11 Buys and two Holds. The average ConocoPhillips price target of $128.83 implies 9.3% upside potential to current levels.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

California-based Beyond Meat offers plant-based substitutes in the beef, pork, and poultry categories. Unfortunately, the company has not been able to attract a massive fan base for its products, as it may have set out to do. Year to date, BYND stock has lost a massive 79.1%.

Analyst Michael Lavery of Piper Sandler is also not very bullish on BYND stock. He has earned a 100% success rate by giving a mix of Hold and Sell calls. Notably, Lavery has generated an average return of 38.56% on his latest ten calls on Beyond Meat.

Is Beyond Meat a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Wall Street analysts echo the same pessimism about Beyond Meat as Lavery. On TipRanks, the stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on eight Holds and three Sells. Nonetheless, the average Beyond Meat stock prediction of $16.50 implies 21.7% upside potential.

Parting Thoughts

Wall Street analysts conduct in-depth research of the companies and sectors under their coverage and give recommendations. Investors may choose to follow analysts’ calls to make informed investment decisions. Notably, TipRanks accumulates the recommendations of several Top Experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to maximize returns.

