Knot says ECB has room to cut deposit rate

Adds quotes on euro strength and economic recovery

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) has room to cut its deposit rate further, if that was necessary to improve financing conditions and reach its inflation target, ECB's governing council member Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.

"There is still room to cut rates," the Dutch central bank governor said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

"But of course that would have to be seen in conjunction with our overall monetary stance which is determined by a multiplicity of tools."

Knot said the ECB would monitor the recent strengthening of the euro closely, to determine its effects on the outlook for inflation.

"If it were to become too dominant, in terms of threatening to derail our inflation objective, then of course we would have the tools available to counter that," he said.

Knot said he was "cautiously optimistic" about Europe's economy recovering during 2021, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines should give more room for growth in the second half of the year.

Interest rates in the monetary union will remain low in the foreseeable future, he added, as relatively low production will limit inflation. "It has to be seen how that will play out, before we can start talking about normalizing interest rates."

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Bart.Meijer@thomsonreuters.com; +31 20 504 5006; Reuters Messaging: bart.meijer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.