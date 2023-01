(RTTNews) - KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) shares are falling more than 39 percent on Thursday morning trade after its board declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.026 per common unit to be paid on February 9 to unitholders on record January 26.

Currently, shares are at $6.40, down 39.09 percent from the previous close of $10.50 on a volume of 2,345,809.

