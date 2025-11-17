KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Limited Partnership (KNOP) Price Target Decreased by 10.86% to 10.88

The average one-year price target for KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:KNOP) has been revised to $10.88 / share. This is a decrease of 10.86% from the prior estimate of $12.21 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.02% from the latest reported closing price of $9.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in KNOT Offshore Partners LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNOP is 0.58%, an increase of 1,921.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.86% to 9,092K shares. The put/call ratio of KNOP is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 1,777K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,777K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 1,460K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,585K shares , representing a decrease of 8.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,195K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares , representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 33.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 473K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares , representing a decrease of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNOP by 87.39% over the last quarter.

