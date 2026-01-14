KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Knot Offshore (KNOP)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 4.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $11.1 in the previous session. Knot Offshore has gained 5.6% since the start of the year compared to the 4% gain for the Zacks Transportation sector and the 19.8% return for the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on December 4, 2025, Knot Offshore reported EPS of $0.45 versus consensus estimate of $0.13 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 12.21%.

For the current fiscal year, Knot Offshore is expected to post earnings of $1.37 per share on $359.8 in revenues.

Valuation Metrics

Knot Offshore may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Knot Offshore has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 8X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 12X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 2.8X versus its peer group's average of 3.4X. This is good enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective, making Knot Offshore an interesting choice for value investors.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Knot Offshore currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Knot Offshore meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Knot Offshore shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does KNOP Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of KNOP have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL). GSL has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of D, and a Momentum Score of D.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Global Ship Lease, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 15.42%, and for the current fiscal year, GSL is expected to post earnings of $10.22 per share on revenue of $763.9 million.

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. have gained 5.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 3.49X and a P/CF of 2.7X.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is in the top 42% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for KNOP and GSL, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

