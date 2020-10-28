Dividends
KNOP

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that KNOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.79, the dividend yield is 15.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNOP was $13.79, representing a -34.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.97 and a 59.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.67.

KNOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). KNOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KNOP

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular