KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that KNOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.79, the dividend yield is 15.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNOP was $13.79, representing a -34.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.97 and a 59.05% increase over the 52 week low of $8.67.

KNOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). KNOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNOP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.