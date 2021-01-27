KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that KNOP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNOP was $17.32, representing a -14.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.32 and a 99.77% increase over the 52 week low of $8.67.

KNOP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). KNOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.97. Zacks Investment Research reports KNOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.11%, compared to an industry average of -.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNOP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNOP as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an increase of 14.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNOP at 2.68%.

