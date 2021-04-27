KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNOP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that KNOP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.73, the dividend yield is 10.54%.

KNOP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). KNOP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.99. Zacks Investment Research reports KNOP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.5%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNOP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNOP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNOP as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIV with an increase of 18.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNOP at 2.16%.

