Is KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. KNOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for KNOP is its P/B ratio of 0.58. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, KNOP's P/B has been as high as 0.58 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.42.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KNOP has a P/S ratio of 1. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.54.

If you're looking for another solid Transportation - Shipping value stock, take a look at Seanergy Maritime Holdings (SHIP). SHIP is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings also has a P/B ratio of 0.69 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.61. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.02, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.55.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that KNOT Offshore Partners and Seanergy Maritime Holdings are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, KNOP and SHIP sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

