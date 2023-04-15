KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Declares $0.03 Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 26, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 27, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.84%, the lowest has been 1.92%, and the highest has been 37.75%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.06. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in KNOT Offshore Partners. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNOP is 0.08%, a decrease of 27.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 7,120K shares. The put/call ratio of KNOP is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 113.77% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for KNOT Offshore Partners is $10.71. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 113.77% from its latest reported closing price of $5.01.

The projected annual revenue for KNOT Offshore Partners is $277MM, an increase of 3.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 222K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Invesco holds 1,777K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EverSource Wealth Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Trust holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jump Financial holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the offshore oil production regions of the North Sea and Brazil. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is structured as a publicly traded master limited partnership.

