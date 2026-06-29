Is Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR is one of 100 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNRRY's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, KNRRY has gained about 1.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -11.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.4%.

For Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1% so far this year, so KNRRY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 23-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved -22.3% year to date.

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Knorr-Bremse - Unsponsored ADR (KNRRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMHAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.