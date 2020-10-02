Markets
Knorr-Bremse Unit Acquires Full Ownership Of Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC

(RTTNews) - Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, a unit of Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), has acquired full ownership of Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake LLC, the joint venture it formed in 2004 with Dana Incorporated (DAN). Bendix will immediately incorporate the wheel-end business as one of its five Centers of Competency and change the name to Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, effective January 1, 2021.

The Bendix wheel-end CoC will remain based in Elyria, and will continue operating its R&D Center in Kalamazoo, Mich., as well as the expanded wheel-end manufacturing plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

