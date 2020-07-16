Knorr-Bremse Reports Prelim. Q2 Operating EBITDA Margin Of Approx. 17%

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) said, based on first indications, it expects second quarter revenue of around 1.4 billion euros and an operating EBITDA margin of around 17%, exceeding capital market estimates.

Bernd Eulitz, CEO of Knorr-Bremse AG, said: "We expect the Covid-19 pandemic to have a noticeable negative impact on our key financial figures for the full year 2020. As a result, our revenues and operating EBITDA margin are likely to be lower than in 2019."

For 2020, the company now expects revenues in the region of 5.8 billion euros to 6.2 billion euros, and an operating EBITDA margin of 16.0% to 17.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.