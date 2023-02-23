Knorr-Bremse Q4 Profit, Orders Down; Sees Higher Revenues In FY23

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income dropped 19.7 percent to 121.4 million euros from last year's 151.2 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.70 euro, down 20.2 percent from prior year's 0.88 euro.

Revenues, however, grew 15 percent to 1.95 billion euros from last year's 1.70 billion euros.

Order intake for the quarter was down 2.3 percent to 2.20 billion euros from 2.25 billion euros a year ago.

The order book as at December 31, 2022, was worth around 6.91 billion euros, a significant rise of 24.3 percent from the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue between 7.30 billion euros and 7.70 billion euros, and an operating EBIT margin of 10.5 percent to 12.0 percent.

In fiscal 2022, the company's revenues were 7.15 billion euros and operating EBIT margin was 11.1 percent.

