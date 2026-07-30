Knorr-Bremse Q2 Profit, Orders Rise, Lifts FY26 View; Sees Growth In FY30

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNBHF.PK, KNRRY.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems for commercial vehicles, reported Thursday higher second- quarter earnings with growth in revenues and orders. Citing the strong results and positive outlook for the remainder of the year, the firm raised fiscal 2026 outlook, and issued fiscal 2030 growth view.

Second-quarter earnings per share reached €1.08, up 24.1 percent from €0.87 in the prior-year period.

Operating EBIT increased 16.5 percent to €305 million from €262 million a year ago. Operating EBIT margin expanded 110 basis points to 14.2 percent from 13.1 percent last year.

Revenues for the quarter totaled €2.143 billion, up 7.2 percent from €2 billion in the same quarter last year.

Order intake reached €2.202 billion, a growth of 4.5 percent from €2.108 billion in the prior year. The order book as of June 30 stood at €7.887 billion, up 7.7 percent from €7.326 billion last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, Knorr-Bremse now expects revenues between €8.100 billion and €8.300 billion, compared with the previous range of €8.000 billion to €8.300 billion. Operating EBIT margin guidance has been raised to 14.0 percent to 14.5 percent from previous view of around 14 percent. Free cash flow guidance stands at €750 million to €850 million.

Looking further ahead, Knorr-Bremse announced mid-term targets for 2030. The company aims to generate approximately €10 billion in revenue, increase operating EBIT margin to around 16 percent, maintain a cash conversion rate above 90 percent, and deliver a return on capital employed of over 25 percent.

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