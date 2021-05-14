Knorr-Bremse Q1 Revenues Up 3.9%; Confirms Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK) reported order intake for the first quarter of 2021 rose 13.3% to EUR 1.799 billion from EUR 1.588 billion in the same period last year. The order book grew significantly to EUR 5.084 billion, up 9.3% from the previous year

Revenue improved 3.9% to EUR 1.692 billion from EUR 1.627 billion in the year-ago quarter. Excluding currency and M&A effects, growth was 5.9%. This growth primarily reflects the high demand in the commercial vehicle systems segment. EBIT increased by 12.3% to EUR 252 million from EUR 224 million in the year-ago quarter.

RVS division's revenues declined 9.7% to EUR 805 million, CVS division's revenues rose 20.5% from EUR 736 million.

Looking ahead, Knorr-Bremse confirmed positive full-year guidance for 2021 and expects revenues of EUR 6.500 nillion to EUR 6.90 billion, an operating EBITDA margin of 17.5% to 19.0%, and an operating EBIT margin of 13.0% to 14.5% for fiscal 2021.

