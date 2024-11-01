Knorr-Bremse price target raised to EUR 87 from EUR 84 at Berenberg

Berenberg analyst Yasmin Steilen raised the firm’s price target on Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) to EUR 87 from EUR 84 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.

