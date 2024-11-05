Knorr-Bremse price target lowered to EUR 88 from EUR 91.50 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) to EUR 88 from EUR 91.50 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
