Knorr-Bremse HY Operating EBIT Down

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, reported that its operating EBIT for the first half of 2022 declined to 365 million euros from the prior year's 495 million euros.

Revenue for the period was 3.41 billion euros, just under the previous year's level of 3.42 billion euros.

Order intake increased by 12.1% and was thus clearly above the previous year's result.

The company Friday confirmed revised forecast issued on July 27.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, Knorr-Bremse now expects revenues to be between 6.90 billion euros and 7.20 billion euros compared to the prior estimation of 6.80 billion euros and 7.20 billion euros.

The company projects annual operating EBIT margin to be between 10.5% and 12.0% compared to the prior outlook of 12.5% to 14.0%.

