Knorr-Bremse H1 EPS Slips 8%; Lowers FY Revenue Outlook On FX Impact

July 31, 2025 — 02:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KBX.DE, KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), on Thursday, reported results for the first half of 2025, with operating EBIT rising to €498 million and margin improving to 12.6%, despite persistent geopolitical and economic headwinds.

The company's H1 earnings per share were €1.70, reflecting a year-over-year decline of 8.1% compared to €1.85 in the first half of 2024, largely due to softer performance in the Commercial Vehicle Systems division and market-related headwinds, despite solid profitability in the Rail division and an improved operating EBIT margin overall.

While consolidated revenues dipped marginally year-on-year to €3.96 billion from €3.99 billion in the prior year period, the company maintained strong cash flow and a robust order pipeline across both core divisions.

Order intake rose 5.8% to €4.48 billion from €4.24 billion last year, reflecting increased demand in rail transport, strategic expansion in Asia and North America, and the integration of KB Signaling. The order book climbed 7.0% to €7.33 billion, nearing its prior quarterly record. Free cash flow accelerated significantly to €160 million, more than doubling last year's levels due to focused working capital measures.

Looking ahead, Knorr-Bremse the company now expects full-year revenues in the range of €7.8 billion - €8.1 billion, versus the prior guidance range of €8.1 billion to €8.4 billion due to currency translation effects. The company continues to project an operating EBIT margin between 12.5% and 13.5%, alongside free cash flow guidance of €700 million to €800 million.

