Knorr-Bremse FY20 Profit Down, Order Book Up; Sees Higher Sales In FY21 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2020 net income declined 15.8 percent to 532.1 million euros from last year's 632.1 million euros.

Earnings per share reached 3.07 euros, compared to 3.65 euros in the previous year.

EBITDA was down 16.7 percent to 1.11 billion euros. EBITDA margin was down to 18.0 percent from last year's 19.2 percent.

Group sales were 6.16 billion euros, down 11.2 percent from previous year's 6.94 billion euros.

Order book was at 4.98 billion euros, up from 4.69 billion euros a year ago.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company expects sales between 6.50 billion euros and 6.90 billion euros, an operating EBITDA margin of between 17.5 percent and 19.0 percent and an operating EBIT margin of between 13.0 percent and 14.5 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.