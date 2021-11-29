Markets

Knorr-Bremse Expects Annual Revenue Growth Of 5.5%-6.5% Until 2025 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) said, for 2025, it estimates annual revenue growth of 5.5 % to 6.5 %, which translates to revenues of 8.1 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros, and a corresponding increase in the operating EBIT margin of 14.0% to 16.0%.

Knorr-Bremse projects an average growth rate of 5% to 6% and an operating EBIT margin of 18.0% to 19.5% for its division RVS. For CVS division, the company targets average revenue growth of 7% to 8% and an operating EBIT margin of 12.0% to 13.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular