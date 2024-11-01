Knorr-Bremse downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of EUR 76, down from EUR 81. The firm sees the end to the company’s earnings upgrade cycle.

