Knorr-Bremse downgraded to Neutral from Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY) to Neutral from Outperform with a price target of EUR 76, down from EUR 81. The firm sees the end to the company’s earnings upgrade cycle.
