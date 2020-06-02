Knorr-Bremse Closes Acquisition Of R.H. Sheppard Co. - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) announced it has closed the acquisition of R.H. Sheppard Co., Inc. from WABCO Holdings. R.H. Sheppard Co. manufactures components for the global commercial vehicle and transportation industries. It will now form an operating unit of Bendix and retain use of the Sheppard brand name. The operational integration is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete.

The acquisition of Sheppard was transacted by Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC, a North America-based subsidiary of Knorr-Bremse and part of the Commercial Vehicle Systems division.

