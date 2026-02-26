Knorr-Bremse (BIT:1KBX) Price Target Increased by 21.19% to 111.43

The average one-year price target for Knorr-Bremse (BIT:1KBX) has been revised to €111.43 / share. This is an increase of 21.19% from the prior estimate of €91.94 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €87.40 to a high of €132.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from the latest reported closing price of €96.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knorr-Bremse. This is an decrease of 92 owner(s) or 35.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1KBX is 0.20%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 38.75% to 6,426K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 962K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KBX by 3.37% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 619K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 594K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 582K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KBX by 3.97% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 489K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 484K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1KBX by 3.86% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 245K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.