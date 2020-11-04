Markets

Knorr-Bremse Appoints Jan Michael Mrosik As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) Wednesday appointed Jan Michael Mrosik as chairman of the Executive Board of Knorr-Bremse AG with effect as of January 1, 2021.

Knorr-Bremse is a German manufacturer of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Other products in Group's portfolio include intelligent door systems, control components, air conditioning systems for rail vehicles, torsional vibration dampers, and transmission control systems for commercial vehicles.

