Knorr-Bremse Announces Disposal Of GT Emissions System - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK) announced the sale of its subsidiary GT Emissions Systems to Rcapital Partners, a private equity fund based in the UK. GT Emissions Systems, based in Peterlee, UK, is a supplier of emission control systems for diesel engines in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway vehicles.

Bernd Spies, member of the Knorr-Bremse AG Executive Board and responsible for the Commercial Vehicle Systems division, said: "For us, the sale of our GT Emissions Systems subsidiary represents the next critical progression in the optimization of our truck division's portfolio. In future, we are going to concentrate even more strongly on our core competencies."

