Knorr-Bremse AG - Depositary Receipt (KNRRY) Price Target Increased by 17.95% to 36.03

The average one-year price target for Knorr-Bremse AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KNRRY) has been revised to $36.03 / share. This is an increase of 17.95% from the prior estimate of $30.54 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.81 to a high of $48.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.85% from the latest reported closing price of $19.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knorr-Bremse AG - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNRRY is 0.01%, an increase of 2.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.40% to 101K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 82K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 5.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 5.97% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 16.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 5.52% over the last quarter.

Skopos Labs holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 46.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 22.16% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.