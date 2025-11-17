Knorr-Bremse AG - Depositary Receipt (KNRRY) Price Target Decreased by 14.97% to 30.00

The average one-year price target for Knorr-Bremse AG - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:KNRRY) has been revised to $30.00 / share. This is a decrease of 14.97% from the prior estimate of $35.28 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.39 to a high of $45.37 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.94% from the latest reported closing price of $19.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Knorr-Bremse AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNRRY is 0.01%, an increase of 4.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.71% to 112K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing an increase of 9.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 60.18% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 16K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares , representing an increase of 16.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 4K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 26.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 28.02% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 0K shares.

GAMMA Investing holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 59.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNRRY by 110.10% over the last quarter.

