Knorr-Bremse Acquires Evac Group Business - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems, announced Tuesday that it is expanding its position in the field of on-board systems by acquiring the Evac Group business, a world leading manufacturer of fully integrated sanitary systems for passenger trains. In 2020, the company achieved sales of around 45 million euros.

With its expertise in highly engineered sanitary systems, the Evac Group is the ideal addition to Knorr-Bremse's portfolio. Through this acquisition, Knorr-Bremse will become a world leading manufacturer of integrated sanitary systems for passenger trains.

This market segment will be characterized by above-average high growth opportunities in the coming years. The majority of the Evac Group's more than 100,000 sanitary systems are installed in Europe, the USA and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.