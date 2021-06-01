Markets

Knorr-Bremse Acquires Evac Group Business - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNRRY.PK, KNBHF.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems, announced Tuesday that it is expanding its position in the field of on-board systems by acquiring the Evac Group business, a world leading manufacturer of fully integrated sanitary systems for passenger trains. In 2020, the company achieved sales of around 45 million euros.

With its expertise in highly engineered sanitary systems, the Evac Group is the ideal addition to Knorr-Bremse's portfolio. Through this acquisition, Knorr-Bremse will become a world leading manufacturer of integrated sanitary systems for passenger trains.

This market segment will be characterized by above-average high growth opportunities in the coming years. The majority of the Evac Group's more than 100,000 sanitary systems are installed in Europe, the USA and China.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular