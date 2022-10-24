KNOP Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/26/22, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (Symbol: KNOP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.52, payable on 11/9/22. As a percentage of KNOP's recent stock price of $15.53, this dividend works out to approximately 3.35%, so look for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP to trade 3.35% lower — all else being equal — when KNOP shares open for trading on 10/26/22.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KNOP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KNOP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KNOP's low point in its 52 week range is $12.34 per share, with $20.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.63.

In Monday trading, KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

