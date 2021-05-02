Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Price Targets

As you might know, Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) last week released its latest first-quarter, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$264m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.08 some 700% larger than what the analysts had predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:KNL Earnings and Revenue Growth May 2nd 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Knoll's dual analysts is for revenues of US$1.22b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 5.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Knoll is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.54 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.61 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 67% to US$25.00, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Knoll's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.9% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.3% annually. Knoll is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Knoll has 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

