Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.2, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNL was $11.2, representing a -60.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.30 and a 44.7% increase over the 52 week low of $7.74.

KNL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). KNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KNL Dividend History page.

