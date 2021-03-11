Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KNL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNL was $18.18, representing a -1.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.40 and a 134.88% increase over the 52 week low of $7.74.

KNL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and NCR Corporation (NCR). KNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08.

