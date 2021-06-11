Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KNL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.92, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNL was $26.92, representing a -1.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.30 and a 156.63% increase over the 52 week low of $10.49.

KNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22.

Interested in gaining exposure to KNL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KNL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (KNL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MARB with an increase of 1.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KNL at 6.11%.

