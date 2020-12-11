Knoll, Inc. (KNL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Knoll, Inc. (KNL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KNL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.71% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.71, the dividend yield is 1.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KNL was $14.71, representing a -47.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.87 and a 90.05% increase over the 52 week low of $7.74.

KNL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). KNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

KNL is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (HDS). KNL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34.

