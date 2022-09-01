Knock knock….opportunity for financial advisors here

How often does opportunity knock? Well, financial advisors could be hand wringing if they allow a chance to further buck up their business with model portfolio strategies and step up the client experience slip through their fingers, according to etftrends.com.

Shucking aside, simply put, a model’s a framework for a financial advisor, explained Brad Shepard, head of Advisor Innovation, WisdomTree Asset Management, said in a webcast, How to Build a Better Business with Model Portfolios. It enables the advisor to structure asset allocation and fund selection in their practice on behalf of a client, the continued.

Leveraging model portfolios to outsource the management of portfolios can help abet a greater degree of a client centric model and enhance the competitiveness of a business model, noted investmentnews.com.

According to Investment News, four examples of outsourcing options upon which advisors are implement that can rachet up firm operations and, possibly, culminate in ideal results:

1.Virtual administration services

2. HR assistance

3. An outsourced CFO

4.Portfolio management

