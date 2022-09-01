Markets

Knock knock….opportunity for financial advisors here

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Knock knock….opportunity for financial advisors here

How often does opportunity knock? Well, financial advisors could be hand wringing if they allow a chance to further buck up their business with model portfolio strategies and step up the client experience slip through their fingers, according to etftrends.com.

Shucking aside, simply put, a model’s a framework for a financial advisor, explained Brad Shepard, head of Advisor Innovation, WisdomTree Asset Management, said in a webcast, How to Build a Better Business with Model Portfolios. It enables the advisor to structure asset allocation and fund selection in their practice on behalf of a client, the continued.

 

Leveraging model portfolios to outsource the management of portfolios can help abet a greater degree of a client centric model and enhance the competitiveness of a business model, noted investmentnews.com.

According to Investment News, four examples of outsourcing options upon which advisors are implement that can rachet up firm operations and, possibly, culminate in ideal results:

1.Virtual administration services
2. HR assistance
3. An outsourced CFO
4.Portfolio management

 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

FINSUM

FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular