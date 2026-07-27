Is KnightSwift Transportation (KNX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is one of 110 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNX's full-year earnings has moved 13.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KNX has returned about 38.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 19.6% on average. This shows that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

TFI International Inc. (TFII) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45.6%.

For TFI International Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 16.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.1% so far this year, so KNX is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TFI International Inc., however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +11.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and TFI International Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.