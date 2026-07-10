Is KnightSwift Transportation (KNX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 110 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNX's full-year earnings has moved 12% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, KNX has gained about 47.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 16.7%. This shows that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is TFI International Inc. (TFII). The stock is up 44.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for TFI International Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 45.5% so far this year, so KNX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TFI International Inc., however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #155. The industry has moved +11.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings and TFI International Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TFI International Inc. (TFII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.